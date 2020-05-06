Wednesday Morning Forecast

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Working smoke alarms were credited with alerting residents Tuesday night to a fire burning in the attic of a 100-year-old Visalia home, allowing fire crews to quickly respond and limit damage, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a home at 305 N Park St. around 11:20 p.m. after a report of a smell of smoke at the residence, said Battalion Chief Derek Fricke. The occupants were alerted by the smoke alarm and called 911.