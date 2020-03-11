Wednesday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) - Organizers with the Peach Blossom Festival have canceled the annual event at Fresno State. The CSU Chancellor’s Office says they felt it was prudent to cancel the festival due to coronavirus concerns.

Festival organizers released a statement saying, “We deeply regret to notify you that the Peach Blossom Festival scheduled for Thursday and Friday, March 12 and 13, 2020 has been canceled. Due to the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we are following evolving guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. State Department and the CSU Chancellor’s Office, as well as state and local public health agencies. The safety and well-being of our campus community is our highest priority, as is maintaining a safe environment for those who visit our campus. Given that many people are concerned about attending large gatherings right now, CSU Chancellor’s Office felt it was prudent to cancel the Peach Blossom Festival.”