Wednesday Morning Forecast

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- An elderly man suffered significant injuries Tuesday night after an unprovoked attack in Visalia that left them lying in the middle of a street, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of W. Noble Ave. around 7:40 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress, Sgt. Celestina Sanchez said. An 87-year-old man was found lying in the street unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene.