FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come.

According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average).

The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced County and the western side of Fresno County have a chance of showers on that day. The mountains would also have a little moisture, with potentially up to an inch of snow in elevations above 9,000 feet.

CBS47 Extended Forecast

On Monday and Tuesday, there is also a chance of rain and temperatures in the upper 70s – but not for long as warmer conditions will return with higher temperatures.