Weapons charges added for Madera man previously charged for Capitol breach

An image provided as part of a U.S. Department of Justice document allegedly shows Clovis real estate agent Benjamin Martin inside the U.S. Capitol building during the January 6 incident

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A Madera man previously charged in a Washington D.C. District Court related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, has been charged Wednesday by criminal complaint for a weapons charge.

Benjamin Martin, 43, of Madera, was charged today by criminal complaint for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Court documents say on Sept. 2, 2021, Martin was arrested at his residence in Madera on a criminal complaint issued by the District Court for the District of Columbia for charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The FBI also executed federal search warrants at Martin’s residence and found that he possessed several firearms, including a Benelli 12-gauge shotgun and Kimber 1911 pistol.

Officials say Martin has a prior conviction for a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

If convicted, Martin faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.