‘We were all a close group’: Remembering the Buchanan Eight on Veterans Day

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Clovis residents took a moment on Veterans Day to remember the eight young men from Buchanan High School who were killed in action serving our country in the Middle East.

Clovis Unified School District says the Buchanan Eight deeply impacted the fabric of the Clovis Unified community.

On Wednesday, the U.S. flag hung proudly in Old Town Clovis, remembering all veterans past and present.

“It’s an important day for the families who’ve lost loved ones, you know that’s the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Tom Frost, owner of Oak Creek Creations.

Hundreds of soldiers from California were killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan. Some cities suffered multiple losses. In Clovis, Buchanan High School suffered greatly.

“We were all a close group, older brothers, younger brothers, everyone was real tight,” said Austin Brock, a childhood friend.

It’s been 16 years since Brock lost two of his best friends: Jared Hubbard and Jeremiah Baro. They were killed in action in Iraq. Three years later, Hubbard’s youngest brother Nathan was killed in Iraq as well.

“They’re a couple special guys, we played all the sports together, it was good,” Brock said.

In 2007, three more Buchanan graduates were killed: Nicholas Eischen, Tony Butterfield, and Rowan Walter.

In 2010, Brian Piercy and Matthew Abbate were killed.

The pride of the young heroes’ memory felt throughout Clovis, from the memorial garden at Buchanan High to the ice cream shop displaying their photos along with other men and women from the military, and the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

A Clovis Unified School District statement said service to others, their community, and their country is the legacy the Buchanan Eight left behind.

“The young men represent the pride of Clovis, a Valley community that paid the ultimate price to defend the freedoms we all enjoy.”