‘We want to be able to help people who can’t get out’: Help offered during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Businesses and churches in the Central Valley are stepping up to help their neighbors in need.

Those we spoke with say they want to do their part during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering hope and a helping hand while taking all precautions.

There is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the novel coronavirus. Many are taking steps to mitigate the spread, but the virus primarily impacts those 65 and older and those who have compromised immune systems.

“A lot of seniors can’t get out, a lot of them can’t get to the grocery stores,” said Susan Camacho, who attends LifeBridge Community Church. “We can help them with that.”

Camacho is the Care Team Leader at her church. She says her pastor made the difficult decision to cancel in-person services and hold an online version instead.

Camacho says they wanted to do something to help those most at-risk.

“We want to be able to help people who can’t get out, right now we’re making some hand sanitizers because you can’t be them in the stores,” she said.

Local businesses, like Bitwise Industries in downtown Fresno, stepping up as well. The company announcing on social media that many of their volunteers will be available to deliver groceries to those 65 and older if they are unable to get to a store.

“What occurred to us is that those are most vulnerable the elderly and sick shouldn’t be out at a grocery store, they shouldn’t be out in public so we can serve them perhaps for those of us that are not in those categories by going and picking up groceries or medicine and running it to them,” said Jake Soberal, CEO and co-founder of Bitwise Industries.

Soberal says if money is an issue during this time, they will work with you.

“If they have an ability to pay, great they can pay us if they don’t we can step up as a company and cover their groceries,” he said.

He says it’s all about helping to make sure our neighbors are healthy and safe.

“The reaction to a difficult thing is how can we all work together to get through this and here at Bitwise we’re happy to be one small part of that,” Soberal said.

He hopes this inspires others to want to help out those in the community.

If you need help you can find out more about LifeBridge Community Church clicking the link or calling 559-275-1972. You can find out more about Bitwise clicking the link, calling 559-460-7809, or emailing groceries@bitwiseindustries.com.

