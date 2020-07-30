‘We want justice’: pleas entered in Thaddeus Sran case

Both of the child’s parents have been charged with his murder

MADERA, California (KSEE) — Now that Thaddeus Sran’s parents have entered their not guilty pleas, both the prosecution and defense are now focusing on bolstering their cases.

The pleas come two weeks after the 2-year-old disappeared. A dead child was found Thursday, but the remains have yet to be positively identified.

The community of Madera has since rallied to demand justice for the missing boy. Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno said the public should expect a long road to trial.

Sukhjinder Sran and Briseida Sran entered their pleas after delaying their arraignment one day, so their lawyer — Roger Nuttall — could review the criminal complaint against them.

Five days ago, Madera Police a arrested them and charged them with their son’s murder. On Tuesday, the Madera County District Attorney’s Office filed its complaint, also charging them with murder, but also charging them with assault on a child resulting in great bodily injury.

Nuttall, who appeared via Zoom, still has to review the evidence in the case.

“We have not yet received the discovery [files] and I would envision that we will be receiving that soon,” Nuttall said.

Moreno said her office will now be taking a closer look at the evidence as well.

“While we’ve read through all the reports, reading through them initially is different than the in-depth analysis that we’ll begin as we start taking this to trial,” she said.

Since Thaddeus Sran disappeared two weeks ago, the community has organized countless search parties and vigils.

Fresno artist Omar “Super” Huerta also painted two murals as a way to help the community get closure on everything.

Moreno said while it’ll take time, she wants the community to know — she wants justice for this two-year-old.

“We want to make sure we’re doing things accurately and properly,” Moreno said.

The next court hearing in this case is next Wednesday. It’ll be a pre-preliminary hearing, as well as a bail review hearing.

Right now, the couple is being held on $1 million bond each.

