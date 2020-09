FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — In a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon, the department announced the passing of ‘Uno’, a Madera Police Department K9.

“K9 Uno was loved by his handler, Officer Vasquez, and the entire department. We thank Uno for his years of service, the cases he worked on, and all the smiles he brought us,” the department says.

