‘We need to respect the barriers’: Police urge caution after double fatal train collision

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Police officers are reminding residents of the dangers of railroad crossings following a deadly collision Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, police say a train collided with a car and killed the driver, 27-year-old Noe Maravilla, and his passenger, 21-year-old Juan Ramirez.

“Absolutely, this could have totally been unavoidable,” said Fresno Police Officer Felipe Uribe.

Investigators say a preliminary investigation found that the crossing guards were down, but the driver tried to go around them, colliding with the train.

“We need to respect the barriers, the signs the bells the lights. If a train is coming, wait a minute, it’s worth the wait,” said Officer Uribe.

Uribe encourages parents to talk to their kids about train safety and remind them about the dangers of walking or spending time on or near train tracks.

“The train always has the right of way. 100% of the time,” said Uribe.

Over the weekend, Merced Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed as crossed the tracks with friends. In December, a little boy was killed in Fresno after a train crashed into his family’s van as they waited to go into Christmas Tree Lane.

“If your car becomes disabled on the tracks if it won’t start, get out of the car, get away from the tracks,” said Officer Uribe.

Uribe says even with an emergency brake, it could take a mile or more for the train to come to a stop.

“You speak to the engineers or the conductors, it’s painful to watch them feel powerless, to know they’re about to collide with a vehicle with other human beings in or pedestrians on the road but to know there is nothing they can do,” said Uribe.