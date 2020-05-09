‘We need to get to 1,500’: COVID-19 tests are being ramped up in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno County’s Department of Public Health says they’re making major progress testing people for COVID-19.

Following the opening of a new testing site in Sanger this week, they’re up to as many as 800 tests a day.

But a major part of re-opening communities and businesses is enough testing to establish who has COVID-19. Fresno County’s goal is 1,500 tests a day for more than 1 million residents.

“We need to get to 1,500, but I’m hoping in next week or so we’ll be up above a thousand based on the fact hospitals are getting the swabs and viral culture kits that they need,” said Fresno County Department of Public Health’s Dr. Rais Vohra.

Dr. Vohra said Friday that Fresno County is getting some help from the community with personal protective equipment. A rotary club refurbished expired N95 masks where the elastic bands had deteriorated.

“So what we’ve done is take out those straps and punched little holes and put in rubber bands,” said the Rotary Club’s Adrienne Bachman.

The refurbished masks will not be used in hospitals, but more than 1,400 of the masks were delivered to the health department.

