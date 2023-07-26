‘We need to be here for this community’: Hanford soup kitchen on the brink of closing

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The soup kitchen at Hanford’s Episcopal Church of the Savior could be forced to close its doors for good after 37 years.

The vital service that provides 200+ meals per day, seven days a week, has had to scrape by after COVID-era funds ran out.

“We had to lay people off because we just, we literally had to choose between paying people and feeding people. So, we chose to feed people,” said Reverend Luke Martinez, a deacon with the church.

The soup kitchen provides meals to the unhoused, those with mental illness and drug dependency, and people who just need help to make it to payday.

But as the money runs out, the clock is ticking on the soup kitchen that has served roughly 6,000 meals per month.

“We’re okay for the next like, two months probably? Maybe three months? But we, we’re trying to get through to the end of the year. We want to make sure that we have enough security that we can get through to the end of the year,” said Reverend Martinez.

He says if they can get the donations to fund them for the rest of the year, the staff are hopeful more money will become available through the church or through grants they have applied for.

Cora Strole is one of the many volunteers at the Episcopal Church of the Savior’s soup kitchen and has been with them for eight years.

She has been on the front lines to prep the full-course meals and says if the soup kitchen were to go under, people could go hungry.

“You know, we need to be here for this community. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it. This kitchen needs to be here,” she said.

As for the people that need the soup kitchen’s services most, they say they recognize all the hard work that goes into helping out.

“They do a good job here. They do treat people fair and respectful, and they always help each other out, you know?” said Jessie Mendoza, one of the hundreds of patrons that visit the kitchen every day.

Reverend Martinez said if they have to they will cut days or further limit staff, just to keep the kitchen up and running.

Anyone who wants to help the church can send donations to their website.