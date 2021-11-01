‘We need justice’: Family searching for answers in shooting death of Fresno father

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A Fresno family is searching for answers after the senseless shooting death of a 37-year-old father.

The Fresno Police Department says Daedren Johnson was shot in his driveway on Robinson Avenue last Thursday. He later died at the hospital.

Daedren was one of three men killed in separate shootings within a 3-day span.

His wife, Christina Cabrera, says he did not deserve this, and neither did their eight children he leaves behind.

“They have to live the rest of their lives without their dad and it breaks my heart even more to see their heartbreak,” Cabrera said.

Cabrera has been finding comfort in holding Daedren’s favorite puppy, who now doesn’t leave her side.

“There’s nothing he could have ever done to deserve this, like at all,” said Cabrera.

Christina and Daedren married 17 years ago. They had 8 children, ranging from 6 to 15 years old.

“They saw everything, I’m pretty sure they are traumatized, some of them don’t even want to be home,” Cabrera recalled about the night of the shooting.

Thursday night around 9 o’clock, police say Daedren was shot in his driveway. He died a few hours later at the hospital.

Christina says he was about to give a neighbor a ride to the store.

“He was a good person. Good father, good partner. He was willing to help anybody, anybody even if he didn’t know them, they would ask for a favor, even if it was just a ride, he would do it,” explained Cabrera.

She says he recently battled colon cancer and was on the mend, working as a landscaper and spending time with his children.

“They have to live the rest of their lives without their dad, and it breaks my heart even more to see their heartbreak,” Cabrera said.

Fresno police are still looking for the shooter and motive but say it does not appear to be gang-related.

“We know a lot of witnesses out there may not be willing to speak to our officers and detectives while living in that area, which is totally understood, but we would like them to give our department a call, whether that is anonymously or speaking to one of our detectives,” said Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan.

Cabrera says she hopes people remember Daerden for his helpful spirit.

“I just want their help now for him, my kids, we need justice for them because this, this doesn’t make sense,” Cabrera said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Daerden’s funeral expenses.