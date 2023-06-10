FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds gathered at the Warnor’s Theater Saturday to celebrate and remember the life of H. Spees.

H. Spees tragically passed away at the beginning of May from catastrophic head trauma he sustained from a fall in April.

“I knew H. personally as a friend, brother in Christ, but also as he served as the director of housing and homeless services for the Dyer administration,” said Deputy Mayor of the City of Fresno Matthew Grundy.

Grundy says H. Spees was an essential part of the administration as he served a vital role in bringing the homeless off the streets.

“We worked together on our city’s ‘One Fresno Housing Strategy’ and he was the catalyst to helping all of our homeless make it from the freeways to safe decent and affordable shelter. We love him,” Grundy explained.

The deputy mayor says Spees’ love and support extended to everyone.

“When I think about H. the one word the one word that I think about is the word ‘humility’… There is a seat for everyone at his table. It didn’t matter where you were from, how rich you were, black, white, north, south, rich, poor, or any of your beliefs H. just loved well and was humble just like Jesus. I’m thankful to call him a friend,” he said.

Grundy reassures H.’s family and the community that his work and impact will continue to live on.

“I just want the family to know that all the seeds H. sowed, they will be harvested in this city. H. loves Fresno, he’s loved so many people. There is so much fruit that is seen right here today at Warnor Theater but it’s going to continue to be seen all across our valley and the world in honor of H. Spees because of the work that he did and he continues to do even now.”