FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Seven people are displaced after a garage fire at an apartment complex in northeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire officials say the fire started around 4:45 a.m. at a complex on Barstow Avenue near First Street.

“The fire was spreading eastward through the attic. We had to make a stop,” said Tony Escobedo, Fresno City Fire Battalion Chief.

Forty-three firefighters were on the two-alarm fire because of the potential spread. The point of origin appears to be the garage, said Escobedo.

Fire crews say a dog had to be rescued after he ran to his kennel. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.