FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno street vendors have a new tool to protect themselves from potential attacks. On Wednesday, the city unveiled surveillance cameras for their carts. The announcement comes just after the anniversary of the death of Lorenzo Perez, the street vendor who was gunned down last March.

“We feel safer, at ease,” shared Miguel Angel Ruiz in Spanish, a member of the Street Vendor Association.

Councilmembers Miguel Arias and Luis Chavez allocated $20,000 from their council accounts towards the purchase of 20 cameras and a yearlong data package that will allow footage to be accessible on the cloud.

Chavez said the goal is to provide cameras for about 200 vendors; for now, the first 20 are part of a 3-month pilot program.

“We want the public to know if you plan on assaulting, stealing, expect to be caught on camera. Expect to be arrested and be held accountable,” said Arias, adding Fresno may be the first city to provide this kind of protection to street vendors.

“The sensor on the camera turns on when the cart is moving, so we wanna actually monitor on an average of an 8-hour shift, how much usage is that camera providing for the data package, and is the data package enough? Is it too much? Could we do less?” said Chavez.

The District 5 representative added they’re requesting another $300,000 in next fiscal year’s budget, which is approved in June, for all 200 cameras. The cameras are $250 each, plus a $55 monthly data plan.

“Amazon got $30 million of incentives to come to Fresno. A $1,000 [per camera and yearly data plan] for mobile food vendors to have security and make sure they’re not robbed is a very small investment,” said Arias.

The City has been working to protect street vendors after a series of violent attacks over the past year. In February, the City Council allocated $2.5 million for small business owners. The money is a combination of federal Covid relief funds and the city’s mid-year budget adjustment.

For the first time, permitted vendors will be eligible for these small business grants in a few weeks. They range from $2,000 to $10,000.

“And we know that every dollar that they spend and generate out there is gonna go right back into our economy and I think that’s something that needs to be highlighted,” said Chavez. “Because there’s this perception that maybe ‘Oh why isn’t this the cost of doing business.’ Well, the cost of doing business for them really took a hit during the pandemic.”

The City has also allocated $5 million for a facility on H Street that will be converted into a community kitchen and a resource hub that would facilitate the permitting process for vendors. Nonprofit Cultiva la Salud is part of this effort and is requesting additional federal grants for the community kitchen.

In the meantime, Ruiz shares his gratitude with the city and encourages other vendors to join the association.

For more information on the Street Vendor Association, contact President Miguel Lopez at 559-360-4411 (in Spanish), or contact councilmember Luis Chavez at 559-621-7854 or via email at District5@fresno.gov