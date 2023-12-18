FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Four people in California die every day because of a D.U.I. collision according to the Office of Traffic Safety.

A new statewide campaign is aiming to decrease that number.

On Monday city officials sent a strong message to people who drive under the influence.

“Today we are here kicking off the combined campaign effort of the office of traffic safety, and Cal trans, and law enforcement agencies around the state, don’t be the I in D.U.I,” said Tony Tavares, who is the Director of Caltrans.

The new campaign will launch the first week of January on billboards and city bus stops.

It will emphasize the importance of personal responsibility when it comes to D.U.I’s

“We have heard all of the stories, I thought I was fine, I didn’t think it would happen to me, and I lost everything, and we don’t want you to be that I,” said Barbara Rooney, who is the director, of the Office of Traffic Safety.

This year there have been eight D.U.I fatalities in Fresno. Last year, there were seven and there were 21 fatalities back in 2021.

So far the Fresno Police Department and the Office of Public Safety have conducted 11 D.U.I checkpoints.

They’ve arrested over 2,000 people for D.U.I’s this year.

“Fresno PD motors all 66 of them work around the clock seven days a week for safety in the community of Fresno,” said Mindy Casto, who is the Deputy Chief of the Fresno Police Department. “Safety on the streets is just as important with traffic as violent crime.”

Those who drink and drive face devastating consequences.

Some include your vehicle will be towed, there are court costs, attorney fees, lost income from missing work, or losing your job altogether increased insurance fees, and a mandatory minimum $500 contribution to the California Victim Compensation Program.

“In addition, if someone is injured or killed because of a D.U.I., the driver might be paying medical fees, or funeral expenses for the victims, and in addition to that they may go to jail for a very long time,” said Tavares.

The Fresno Police Department wants people to remember driving under the influence doesn’t just include alcohol it includes legally prescribed narcotics and cannabis as well.