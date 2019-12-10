‘We don’t really have much to go on’: police say a man was shot in the neck and then went home

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The apparent victim in a shooting Monday is refusing to provide details information about what happened, according to Fresno Police.

Officers say the unidentified man went back to his home at Courtland and Gentry, laid down on the floor, and his family called 911 after discovering a gunshot wound in his neck. The man told detectives that he was somewhere on the southern side of Fresno when he was shot at. He was then taken to CRMC.

Officers discovered his car had four bullet holes but were unable to establish where they came from. No suspects have been identified.

“We don’t really have any more details, nor has he given any more details, so we don’t really have much to go on,” said Lieutenant Tim Tietjen.

