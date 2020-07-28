‘We did everything right’: Family mourns father, husband, correctional officer who died from COVID-19

REEDLEY, California (KSEE) – A Reedley family is dealing with a sudden and heartbreaking loss.

Mike Marin, a correctional officer at Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, died from COVID-19 Sunday morning. His wife and all but one of his four kids also contracted the virus and are recovering.

Marin worked as a correctional officer for two decades. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Marin was one of 15 employees who contracted the coronavirus.

“His heart was too big for his body. He loved everyone,” said his son, Michael Marin.​

“He always worked as hard as he could to give us the best life and he did, he did an amazing job and I had the best 19 years with him ever.”

​As a father of four, and a loving husband to his high school sweetheart Melissa, his oldest son Michael says he loved nothing more than his family and his community.

Mike Marin was born and raised in Reedley and was a little league baseball coach.

“He loved to get kids who didn’t have much on the team. He bought them gear, he bought them dinner. He made everyone his family because he loved them like family,” said Michael.

He also loved his job as a correctional officer. In March, the family began a strict quarantine, knowing his job and his recent asthma diagnosis made him vulnerable.

On July 10, he began feeling tired and at first thought it was the extra hours he was putting in at work. Then came a fever and trouble breathing. On July 17, he went to the hospital. Michael says his father showed signs of improvement but then Sunday morning his condition took a sudden turn for the worst.

“It wasn’t on anyone’s mind. Life just happens and we lost him,” said Michael.

​During his 10-day hospital stay, his wife and all but one of his four kids got sick and each quarantined in their rooms at home.

​”We did everything right and this still happened. I just need everyone… they know what to do. How many months are we in? I don’t need to tell them anymore – if they aren’t doing it by now, they know what they are doing,” said Michael.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Marin family here.

