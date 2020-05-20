‘We cannot wait weeks’: Fresno County leaders keep pushing for relaxation from shelter in place

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Even though Fresno County appears to not meet the state’s new criteria for easing the shelter in place order, local leaders believe the county will be able to re-open more business sectors in a matter of days.

“We cannot wait weeks,” said Board of Supervisor Nathan Magsig. “We need to get our businesses open as soon as possible. If we could get them open as soon as tomorrow we would do that. So we are pushing on the state as hard as we can to fully move into phase 2.”

Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Fresno County Health Department are making a case to the state to ease current restrictions. The county specifically asked for restaurants to be able to offer dine-in services instead of only delivery and curbside pick-up. Magsig said the healthcare statistics show the county is ready.

“We are still seeing a low positive rate for people here in Fresno County and our hospitals are not being overwhelmed,” said Magsig.

On Monday, the state did lower the bar for the counties to ease restrictions by eliminating the requirement that there not be a COVID-19 death in two weeks and only 15 cases per 100,000 population.

The new criteria require counties to have a less-than 5% increase in hospitalizations in the last week or less than 20 new hospital-related cases. Counties are also required to have no more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents or less than an 8% positive test rate over a two week period.

Fresno meets the hospitalization requirement but falls short of the testing benchmark.

Supervisor Steve Brandau argued the full number of tests is skewed because commercial labs such as Quest are only required to report back positive tests.

“We know we have to move forward,” said Brandau. “We are going to do it responsibly. We are going to follow the CDC guidelines. Every day that we do not move forward in Fresno County, means some percentage of businesses will never recover and that is a very damaging thing to do to our community.”

“We are hoping days,” said Buddy Mendes when asked when he expects the county to get clearance from the state. “In the next couple of days that is what we are hoping.”

