FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the holidays here, one nonprofit organization is trying to help people from across the Central Valley have a full belly, especially those who are experiencing food insecurity.

The group is called Lasagna Love and it has chapters globally. Lasagna Love says it believes in the transformative power of kindness and the warmth of a meal made with love.

Members of the Fresno chapter gathered over the weekend at the Clovis Culinary Center at Ashlan and Willow Avenues to assemble lasagnas for those who could use a hot, homemade meal.

Time in the kitchen facility was donated to the group and they were able to create enough food to feed around 75 families.

“It’s anybody with any need,” said Bethany Williams, the California Regional Director of Lasagna Love. “If you’re food insecure, if you’re worried about your health. If you have any kind of need, we can help you with a lasagna.”

The money to purchase supplies for this recent lasagna-making event came from a grant from Popeyes Foundation.

