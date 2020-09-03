‘We are under a constant attack:’ Cyberattacks on the rise with distance learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — During distance learning, online security threats have been on the rise. Fresno Unified said they are bracing for the possibility of a system breach.

Chief Technology Officer with Fresno Unified, Kurt Madden said they constantly have cyber hackers trying to breach their system.

“We are under a constant attack. We have cyber-attacks hitting our system about 10-15 times a second,” said Madden.

Madden said the way hackers have evolved over the years has changed. So the evolution of protecting their systems had to improve.

“Hackers were 14-year-olds with a laptop and now it has really shifted primarily to organized crime. It is a significant effort, and it is calculated. There are people getting paid to do this work,” said Madden.

Jim Yovino with the Fresno County Office of Education said larger school districts have the ability to fight these hackers off but sometimes smaller school districts need some extra help.

“You know when you are big like Fresno Unified, Clovis, Sanger, Central. You have your own IT people. But the smaller ones really rely on us to troubleshoot them,” said Yovino.

Yovino said this is already a stressful time for districts, teachers, parents, and students. The added stress of constant hacking attempts doesn’t help.

“We started ten calls a week through our office and one of them is all about IT and IT support. So, we are always informing districts about what’s happening and what’s hitting our office,” said Yovino.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.