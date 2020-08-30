‘We are here to serve the public:’ Valley firefighters help battle fires across the state

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — As wildfires have sparked across the state for the past few weeks Valley firefighters have stepped up to help.

82 Tulare County firefighters are working around the state helping with different fires including the River Fire that has burned more than 48,000 acres in Monterey County and is 83% contained as of 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Battalion Chief Kevin Riggi has been at the fire since Aug 17. He says morale is great among the different responding agencies because of the spirit of collaboration.

“We all get along, we are trying to complete the same mission, the atmosphere is great among the fire agencies because we know we are here to serve the public and accomplish the mission at hand,” Riggi said.

Riggi says they work for 24 hours straight then take 24 hours off to shower, eat, and of course get as much sleep as they can before getting back out there.

