FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair has come to another successful end and organizers said final numbers for 2023 should be out sometime next week.

A spokesperson for the fair, Danielle Griffin, sent out this statement of appreciation;

“We want to thank the community for coming to support this long-standing tradition in our 140th edition of the Big Fresno Fair, we had great discounts lots of free entertainment, live horse racing, excitement, and amazing concerts including two sold-out shows, we are grateful for everyone who works hard to put on this annual event.”