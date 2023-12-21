FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Wednesday the Kastner Intermediate Library didn’t attract the usual reading groups or host its typical library lessons. Instead, community members, parents, and teachers signed up to lie down to give blood.

Two of their staff members are both battling different forms of cancer and are at home and not able to come to school.

Ms. Vanessa Savoy, the school’s vice principal, is battling stage four melanoma.

“Ms. Savoy has a huge impact on this campus, she has students who have followed her from Pinedale to Kastner so some of our families have known her for four to five years, so she’s been a part of their lives and their educational history, so she’s had a huge impact,” said Brittany Lee, a resource specialist at the school.

She also says Mrs. Regina McLean is being treated for leukemia.

“Mrs. McLean has taught at Kastner for over 30 years and she’s a peer counseling teacher so not only is she helping our students with science and their education, she’s also helping these kids be great humans and working on those peer counseling skills and being models for others,” Lee said.

Lee says they wanted to host this blood drive so they could give back to Ms. Savoy and Mrs. McClean, on top of anyone else who might need help. She also says it is important to set a good example for students and teach them the importance of giving back.

“Our goal is that we help teach our kids and show our kids that when someone is in need, that we are a team and we hold each other up,” Lee said.

Steve Bradford was one of the many parents who came to the school to donate blood. He says he found out about it from his seventh-grade daughter. He told her he’d come to the campus to donate.

For Bradford, it was crucial to give back. Not just because of how thankful he is for all that Clovis Unified has done, but because he says he wants to set a good example for his daughter.

“It’s our opportunity to give back,” Bradford said, “You know, I lost my father to cancer, there were times when he would need transfusions, so we would have to the family would go down and I just want to continue to pay it forward.”

The Central California Blood Center is still accepting donations in both Savoy and McLean’s name. If anyone wishes to donate to their cause, mention their names when going to any of the Central California Blood Center locations across the Central Valley.