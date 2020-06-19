Watney first on PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19

Golfers warms up on the practice green, during the second round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Friday, June 19, 2020, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — In the second week of returning to golf, Nick Watney became the first player to test positive for COVID-19.

Watney withdrew from the RBC Heritage on Friday, the PGA Tour said.

Watney missed the cut last week in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial, the first tour event in three months after it shut down because of the pandemic.

He traveled privately to South Carolina and tested negative upon arrival at Harbour Town.

Before he arrived Friday for his afternoon tee time, he said he had symptoms consistent with the virus, consulted a doctor and tested positive.

Watney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. He played the opening round with Luke List and Vaughn Taylor.

