TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Water shut-offs are scheduled to resume in Tulare starting next month, according to a city announcement made Thursday.

Officials say water shut-offs had been suspended following the state’s moratorium on water shut-offs due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, starting August 3, city officials say all past due balances more than 60 days delinquent will need to be paid to avoid any further shut-offs.

Anyone suffering hardship or financial challenges is asked to contact the City of Tulare to ask about a flexible payment agreement. The phone number is 559-684-4260 or they can be contacted from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Tulare City Hall located at 411 E. Kern Avenue.