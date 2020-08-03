Water main break shuts down Fresno Superior Court

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — An underground water line ruptured, shutting down the water supply to the Fresno Superior Court Main Courthouse on Monday.

The Fresno Superior Court said the water will be shut down to make an emergency repair. Due to this unforeseen issue, the Fresno Superior Court will suspend operations at the Main Courthouse at noon Monday.

This temporary closure is for the Main Courthouse only.

According to the Superior Court, all other court locations will continue to operate as scheduled. It is anticipated that the needed repairs will be completed today and court operations will resume as scheduled Tuesday morning.

