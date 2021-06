Photo provided by the city of Clovis on Twitter

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A water main break is causing flooding in a residential area in Clovis.

According to a tweet by the city of Clovis, this is occurring in the area of Shepherd and Peach Avenues, and Shepherd and Minnewawa Avenues in Clovis.

Crews are responding to the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.