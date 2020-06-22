‘Water emergency’ declared in Dos Palos, city warns three-day disruption to supply

Breaking News
FILE – Water flows from a bathroom tap January 12, 2007 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images -FILE)

DOS PALOS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A “water emergency” was declared in Dos Palos Monday after the city announced the filtration system at its water treatment plant had become clogged with algae.

According to the city, residents are being asked to prepare for their water to be shut off for at least three days – possibly longer – while the problem is resolved.

Officials say the clog means the system is unable to produce water faster than it is being used. Work is underway to install a temporary filtration system and additives to reduce algae concentration.

