‘Water emergency’ declared in Dos Palos, city warns three-day disruption to supply

DOS PALOS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A “water emergency” was declared in Dos Palos Monday after the city announced the filtration system at its water treatment plant had become clogged with algae.

According to the city, residents are being asked to prepare for their water to be shut off for at least three days – possibly longer – while the problem is resolved.

Officials say the clog means the system is unable to produce water faster than it is being used. Work is underway to install a temporary filtration system and additives to reduce algae concentration.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.