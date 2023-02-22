FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2016, file photo, water flows through an irrigation canal to crops near Lemoore, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The United States Bureau of Reclamation announced on Wednesday the first water supply allocation of 2023 for Central Valley Project users.

The federal agency announced an initial allocation of 35% for South-of-Delta agricultural repayment and water service contractors.

According to the San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority, Wednesday’s announcement of a 35% water allocation marks the first allocation to Authority irrigation water service and repayment member agencies in three years, after two years where contractors received a 0% water allocation.

After two years of receiving no water from contracted water supplies, we are relieved to see Reclamation make an initial allocation of 35% for Authority irrigation water service and repayment member agencies. We are hopeful that California will continue to receive additional rainfall and snow during the coming months and that the initial allocation will be increased as the year moves forward. Federico Barajas, Executive Director of the San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation also allocated Westlands Water District and similar situation contractors 35% of the water the districts are entitled to under their contracts.

The past two years of 0% resulted in over 223,000 acres, approximately 36% of the District’s farmland, being fallowed in Westlands. An adequate and reliable supply of surface water is critical to the viability of the communities and farms in the San Joaquin Valley and their ability to feed the world. Jose Gutierrez, Westlands Water District interim manager

According to federal officials, changes in hydrology, actions that impact operations, and opportunities to deliver additional water will influence future water allocations – and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation may adjust allocations if conditions require it.