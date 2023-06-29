FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Due to warmer temperatures snowmelt runoff is now occurring around the Valley and the water level in Pine Flat Reservoir, specifically, is rising according to the Kings River Water Association.

Water authorities say in the next few days the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin making routine releases through Pine Flat’s spillway gates.

The Kings River Water Association, the Kings River Conservation District, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers noted that the water release operation is not because the dam is at, or exceeding, capacity.

The agencies explain that as Pine Flat Reservoir’s water storage increases and the lake level rises, it reaches a point at approximately 85% capacity – or roughly 1 million acre-feet, and that’s when the decision is made to start water releases.

The background of Pine Flat Dam, as explained by Kings River Watermaster Steven Haugen, is such that there are multiple methods in which water can be released.

“Pine Flat Dam was designed decades ago to have three built-in release mechanisms that send water into the Kings River to flow into the valley…and the use of each depends upon how full the reservoir happens to be.”

In this particular instance, when the water is about 27.5 feet below the reservoir’s usual highest water level, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opens one or more of the spillway (Tainter) gates, just enough to release the desired flow into the river below it via a flip bucket.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the gated spillway is expected to release water for the next several months until the reservoir capacity drops below 85 percent of the authorized capacity.

Officials also remind the public that the Kings River remains closed and there is no timeline for reopening it. They add that continued strong water flows and hazardous conditions make it unsafe for any recreational use in or around the water.