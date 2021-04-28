WATCH: Viral video shows Fresno teenager buying homeless man lunch

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A video of a Fresno teenager buying a homeless man lunch has gone viral. As of Wednesday evening, the video has nearly one million views on TikTok.

The event took place on April 16 at the Taco Bell at Blackstone and McKinley avenues in Fresno.

Michael Moreno not only bought the homeless man lunch, but the 16-year-old also spent around an hour talking to him. It was by chance that a bystander filmed the interaction.

“I didn’t have cash on me so all I could give him was food, said Moreno. “So I asked him if he wanted three soft tacos and a drink and he said ‘yeah, I’m pretty hungry too’.”

Moreno then parked up, pulled down the tailgate of his truck, and sat with the man. He found out his name is Vance and spent the next 45 minutes learning about his life.

“I just decided to take time to sit there and talk with him because he was an equal to me.”

As that was happening, a woman in the parking lot took out her phone and started filming them. She then posted the video to TikTok.

“I wanted to actually cry,” said Fresno-resident Paris Wade. “To sit there and see someone actually doing that. That is just so kind for him to do that for him.”

The woman who filmed the encounter says she did so because she wanted good deeds to be recognized.