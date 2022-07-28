PORTERVILLE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A church is asking for the public’s help after security footage shows a statue stolen in broad daylight.

On Thursday around 10 a.m. at St. Anne’s Parish or Porterville, the footage shows a statue of the Infant Jesus of Prague being stolen.

Surveillance video shows a man sitting in the pews, some time later he gets up and walks towards the front of the church seen swiping the statue and walking out the door.

Officials from the church ask if anyone sees the man to inform the Porterville Police Department.