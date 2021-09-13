WATCH: Veteran with PTSD, brain injury asked to put shotgun down, Fresno police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who police say fired a shotgun into the air outside an apartment complex near Barstow and Blackstone avenues on Friday was a veteran with a brain injury suffering from PTSD.

According to Fresno Police, the 42-year-old man was seen around 3 a.m. carrying a 12-gauge shotgun – and later identified as a military veteran.

Over the course of the next two hours, officers say they worked to help the veteran – who did fire the shotgun into the air. Negotiators were able to convince him to put the shotgun down and peacefully surrender.

The man was apprehended by police at the scene.