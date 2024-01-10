REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After three people were found dead in a Reedley home on Saturday – and another person found dead at the home next door on Tuesday, the city’s police department is set to provide another update Wednesday on the ongoing homicide investigation.

Chief Joe Garza spoke at 1 p.m. with more information on the series of incidents.

The investigation began with the discovery of three deceased victims at a home on on the 1100 block of South Church Avenue, with the fourth found in the home next door three days later.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile, who they say is responsible for the homicides. His mother, 34-year-old Brynn Curtis, and her boyfriend 21-year-old Rafael Gonzalez, were arrested, and are accused of being accessories to the murders, according to officials.

1100 block of South Church Avenue in Reedley.

1100 block of South Church Avenue in Reedley.

1100 block of South Church Avenue in Reedley.

1100 block of South Church Avenue in Reedley.

1100 block of South Church Avenue in Reedley.



1100 block of South Church Avenue in Reedley

Of the three victims found on Saturday, police identified two of the victims as 81-year-old Billy Bonds and 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds. Both were living at the home at the time of the incident. The victim found on Tuesday (at the home next door to the original homicide scene) was later identified as 43-year-old Matthew Bonds.

The third victim from Saturday has not been identified.

In addition to the three detained on Tuesday, multiple weapons were recovered from the home.

You can view the full press conference from Reedley Police Department’s Chief Joe Garza in the video player above.