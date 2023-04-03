TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An update to the flooding in Tulare County was released on Monday, warning of more water still to come to the heavily saturated area.

Crews from the Tulare County unified command, which includes CAL FIRE, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, and Tulare County Fire Department say they remain on the scene and ready to respond.

Evacuation Orders

Evacuation orders are in place for residents in the Alpaugh/Angiola areas for those north of Avenue 136 in between Highway 43 and Road 16. In the Porterville area, areas north bank of the Tule River from Parkwest Street, east to Hwy 65, as well as the north and south banks of the Tule River from Hwy 65, east to the Plano Bridge.

Evacuation Warnings

Alpaugh/Angiola: All residences and businesses, in the Alpaugh area. This order consists of all roads, avenues, and access roads within the communities of Alpaugh. All homes, businesses, and access roads within the community. The area boundaries are south of Ave 136, east of Road 16, west of Highway 43, and north of Avenue 16.

Pine Flat: All homes, businesses, structures on both sides of roadways, and all access roads south of Deer Creek Mill Road, east of Pine Flat Drive, north of White River Road, and west of Flying T Drive.

Allensworth: North Boundary: Highway 43 Central Valley Highway (South of Avenue 56). East Boundary: Highway 43 Central Valley Highway. West Boundary: east of Road 80. South Boundary: north Avenue 16.

South Tulare: Evacuation Warnings apply to all homes, businesses, and access roads, south of Avenue 192, west of Road 152, north of the North Branch of the Tule River, east of Highway 99. The area will consist of Avenue 184, Avenue 186, Avenue 190, Road 112, Road 128, Road 136, Oakdale Avenue (Road 140), and Road 142.

Exeter: For the Yokohl Creek Area, evacuation warnings apply to all homes, businesses, and access roads south of Highway 198, west of Yokohl Drive, east of High Sierra Drive, including Road 217, Eaton Road, Badger Hill Avenue, and Avenue 295.

The road is closed at Road 124, south of Avenue 408.

Porterville: The south side of the 100 block of Rio Vista Avenue.

The order does not include Highway 190 or the residents and businesses along Highway 190 from Road 284 to the Schafer Dam.

West of Porterville on Olive Avenue (Avenue 152) to Avenue 144 and the Friant/Kern Canal to the Tule River and Westwood St. Both sides of the Tule River from Richard L. Schafer Dam at Lake Success in Porterville to the east side of Road 284.

From Schafer Dam, west on Avenue 146 to Road 284, south on Road 284 to the south side of the Tule River, from the south side of the Tule River to the Schafer Dam, and north along Schafer Dam to Avenue 146.

Springville Area: Along the south bank of the Tule River, the homes and businesses from the Lower Rio Vista, east of Bridge Drive to east of Pleasant Oak Drive on Highway 190. This will include all roads, access roads, and areas in between. Not included is Pleasant Oak Drive.

Teviston: Residents and businesses south of Avenue 84, south on Road 128, Road 130 to Deer Creek, east along the north bank of Deer Creek to Road 140, north on Road 140, to Avenue 84, west on Road 84 to Road 128, and all roads and avenues in between.

Three Rivers Area: All residences, businesses, and access roads on North Fork Drive to the roads end; all residences, businesses, and access roads on South Fork Drive to the National Park; and all residences, businesses and access roads along the Kaweah River, Sierra Drive (Highway 198) to the National Park Boundary.

North Fork Drive north of the Bailey Bridge and all residences on South Fork Drive south of the Connelly Bridge.

Evacuation Centers

Porterville College Gym

100 E. College Ave. in Porterville

Open 24hrs

Tulare County Fairgrounds

215 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Tulare

Enter at Gate 7

For the most up-to-date Road/Bridge Information and Closures visit Tulare County Resource Management Agency.