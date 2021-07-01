WATCH: Trail runner captures lightning strike start fire at Half Dome

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – A trail runner watched as a lightning strike sparked a wildfire inside Yosemite National Park on Thursday evening.

Charlotte Hart, a high school teacher who grew up in Merced, was out trail running when she got caught in the storm.

Being an experienced trail runner, Hart knew what to do when the weather quickly turned on her.

She quickly found shelter under a rock formation when the thunderstorms and lightning rolled in laying as flat as she could.

While taking cover, she captured some amazing photos of the storm and Half Dome.

Hart said she could see smoke from a fire that had started from a previous lightning strike.

She waited the storm out until it was safe to exit the mountain.