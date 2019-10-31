Watch the old Fresno Rescue Mission get torn down

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Demolition has begun on the old Fresno Rescue Mission in Downtown Fresno. Crews have been on site this week destroying the buildings at 310 G Street.

The Fresno Rescue Mission building was finished in 1964. It was taken by the California High-Speed Rail Authority in early 2018.

The 70-year-old non-profit has moved to temporary facilities across the street. However, officials reveal that the original building on G Street has been robbed and raided repeatedly since it was vacated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.