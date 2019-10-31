Breaking News
Watch the old Fresno Rescue Mission get torn down

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Demolition has begun on the old Fresno Rescue Mission in Downtown Fresno. Crews have been on site this week destroying the buildings at 310 G Street.

The Fresno Rescue Mission building was finished in 1964. It was taken by the California High-Speed Rail Authority in early 2018.

The 70-year-old non-profit has moved to temporary facilities across the street. However, officials reveal that the original building on G Street has been robbed and raided repeatedly since it was vacated.

