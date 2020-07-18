KSEE24 RESCAN /
WATCH: Supervisor Magsig and Assemblymember Arambula clash over federal CARES Act spending

Local News

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A heated war of words between a Fresno County supervisor and a state assemblymember played out in public right outside the Board of Supervisors’ Chambers.

The exchange Friday afternoon was between Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig and Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula.

The outburst, which was posted on Facebook, stemmed from a letter sent by Arambula implying that Fresno County should be more transparent with how its spending its federal CARES Act funds. Magsig told Arambula he was ill-informed and was politicizing the situation.

The video, supplied by Supervisor Nathan Magsig, can be viewed in the player above.

