FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several people were injured following a street brawl in Fresno’s Tower District over the weekend, and local business owners say fights like this have escalated in recent weeks.

This latest street fight took place Sunday night. In footage obtained by YourCentralValley.com, several people were involved in what appears to be a brawl in front of the International Furniture store on Olive Avenue.

“We have a case where adults are clearly not acting like adults, and they’re ruining it for everyone else,” said Fresno City Councilmember Annalisa Perea, whose district includes Fresno’s Tower District.

“Because of this matter, we’re going to have to look a bit deeper into this issue and see what exactly we need to do to increase patrolling efforts in the tower district to hold people accountable.”

The City of Fresno received a $1.5 million grant on April 27 for 12 more bike patrol units to cover the city’s large gathering areas – including the Tower District – but those patrols are yet to take effect.

The Fresno Police Department did not issue a statement on the matter as there was nothing reported. Officers say no one was arrested, and there were no major injuries reported. Based on the footage, police can be seen responding to the area.

Some of the Tower District business owners did not want to be interviewed, but did say that fights like the incident on Sunday have gotten worse in recent weeks. The fight on Sunday was the second one in the Tower District that weekend.