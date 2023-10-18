STRATHMORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy’s bodycam footage from the Strathmore fire that took place Tuesday morning has been released by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tulare County Fire Department says the fire started around 4:15 a.m. at a home near Guthrie Drive and Bruce Drive in Strathmore. A family of seven was inside the home when the fire started.

On Wednesday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released bodycam footage of one of the deputies who responded to the fire, saying deputies crawled through the home on their hands and knees, pulling people out and providing CPR to the victims afterward. They also helped firefighters to put the fire out.

Officials say 7-year-old Bobby Jean and 9-year-old Josie were killed during the fire. The parents and their two other children, a 5-year-old and an 11-year-old, are still in critical condition. Their 13-year-old boy was uninjured but he is in the hospital for evaluation.