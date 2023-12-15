VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Straight from the North Pole, Santa Claus landed at Kaweah Health Medical Center via the SkyLife helicopter on the hospital’s helipad on Friday morning.

Santa made his way to visit patients and healthcare staff across different areas of the hospital including Pediatrics, Labor and Delivery, and Mother-Baby.

“I wasn’t expecting anything like this. Being in the hospital this time of year is hard. You want to be home with your family. Seeing Santa come to the hospital really means a lot,” said Nicole Ochoa, mother of a pediatric patient.

Officials from the Kaweah Health Medical Center say this special surprise brought holiday cheer to everyone, especially the hospital’s littlest patients and their families.

