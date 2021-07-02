WATCH: Ring doorbell captures fire started by illegal fireworks

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A ring doorbell video shared by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office shows a fire that was started by illegal fireworks the morning of June 6, according to officials.

The blast and fire started just before 3:00 a.m. and an array of sparks can be seen in the video after striking an object in the area.

Fresno County Fire says illegal fireworks are an extreme fire hazard and are never permitted for use.

Fire officials add that adults will be held liable for their children’s reckless use of fireworks – and for any property damage that may occur.

