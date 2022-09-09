FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fraudulent caller has been contacting local residents pretending to be the Fresno Police Department, according to a warning issued by Fresno County Superior Court on Friday.

Officials say various members of the public have alerted officials stating that someone pretending to be from the police department had contacted them saying that they had failed to respond to their jury summons – and, as a result, a warrant had been issued for their arrest. The caller also states that an arrest is imminent unless the resident pays a fee. The scammer seems to have some personal information on the resident such as their name, date of birth, and social security number.

The Fresno County Superior Court reminds the public that neither the court nor any law enforcement agency calls county residents that do not respond to jury summons. They also don’t maintain Social Security numbers or dates of birth. It is only on rare occasions that the court follows up by phone when jurors who are seated on trial juries fail to report to their assigned courtrooms, as the cases cannot proceed without the entire jury present.

According to officials, these types of failure to appear for jury scams occur regularly and vary in the types of threats. They are often designed to collect payment and/or leave a residence unattended for potential burglary. The common threat is that a person will be arrested or that an arrest warrant has been issued.

The Fresno County Superior Court warns people that are receiving these types of calls to not give out their information over the phone. If they feel that the calls may be legitimate, they are advised to either contact the law enforcement agency directly or the court’s juror office directly after obtaining contact information independently from the court’s website www.fresno.courts.ca.gov.