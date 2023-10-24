FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of failed negotiations, teachers in Fresno have voted to go on strike, their union announced Tuesday.

According to the Fresno Teachers Association (FTA), the strike authorization vote closed Monday night. Of the 92% of the association’s dues-paying members who voted – 93.5% of them voted in support of authorizing a strike, FTA officials said.

The strike comes after months of negotiations between the Fresno Teachers Association and the Fresno Unified School District.

The last time the FTA held a strike vote was in 2017 when teachers did vote to strike – but an agreement was met before teachers hit the picket lines

The FTA has filed an unfair practice charge against the district, claiming they are discouraging teachers from striking through the loudspeaker at school, and through staff emails.

A strike is set to effect on November 1 if no deal is made by then.