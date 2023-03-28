CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis resident captured a mysterious light traveling across the night sky Monday night, in footage captured on a doorbell camera.

The video of the unidentified bright object moving across the sky was captured by a home security system in the area of Sierra and Villa avenues around 10:44 p.m.

The glowing light is seen passing across the night sky, before disappearing behind large trees and out of view.

The mysterious light in the sky comes at the same time five will be lined up in night sky this week. Experts say Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars — will line up near the moon.