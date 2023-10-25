MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Two men are on the run after officers say they stole a lawn mower from a store in Madera, according to the city’s police department.

The Madera Police Department says they are looking to identify the two subject individuals who stole the ride-on lawnmower in broad daylight. The mower is said to be valued at $5000.

The suspects are shown in the video (which can be viewed in the player above). One was wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts, and white and black shoes with a towel on his head – and had a grey beard. The other was wearing a black hoodie, grey pants, white and gray shoes, and a beige-colored mask. The vehicle in the video appears to be a navy blue truck.

The Madera Police Department says they appreciate the community members who captured and shared the video. If you recognize these suspects or have any information, please call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220 or Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.