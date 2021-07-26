WATCH: Mayor Dyer busts-a-move at Fresno block party

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer showed off his dance moves at a block party event in the city on Saturday.

Among a crowd of people also grooving to the music (including Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims), Dyer can be seen showing off his fancy footwork.

The event was the annual Rest Fest at Saint Rest Baptist Church on Saturday. It provides school supplies, backpacks, and other items donated by businesses and community members for children in southwest Fresno.

The video can be viewed in the player above. It was posted to Mayor Jerry Dyer’s public Facebook page on Saturday.

