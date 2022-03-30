FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are looking for a strong-arm robbery suspect accused of robbing a man outside his home.

Around 9:00 p.m. on March 23, officers responded to a call about a strong-arm robbery.

Police say the suspect parked outside the victim’s home and approached him while he was parked in his driveway.

Officers say the suspect then started to hit the victim and stole money from him.

Police are describing the suspect as a white or Hispanic adult male.

The vehicle used during the robbery is described as a dark-colored truck with a ladder, possibly an early 2000s Chevrolet S10.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.